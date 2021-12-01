Oak Grove Trail celebrated grand opening

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Poplar Bluff Trails Coalition announced on Tuesday, November 30, that Oak Grove Trails at Kiwanis Club’s Bacon Memorial Park celebrated the opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

According to the Poplar Bluff Trails Coalition the hiking and biking trail flows through a mature oak forest on the westside of the park.

The trail connects to the paved loop trail in the park which connects to the Greenway Trail and several parcels of land including Hendrickson Park.

Poplar Bluff Trails Coalition said the trail was constructed by volunteers that used specialized hand tools.

Volunteers put in 60 hours of work to complete the project.

“We’re please to offer the public the first natural surface, non-motorized trail in the Poplar Bluff city limits,” said Jon Breithaupt, PBTC volunteer project manager, who designed the trail and led the volunteer crew who built the trail by hand. “We hope this easily accessible trail will inspire the next generation of hikers, trail runners and mountain bikers, right in the heart of our city. Eventually, this trail will connect to the 21-mile long Wolf Creek Trail System through a series of paved connector trails. Poplar Bluff is poised to be a trail destination given our extensive availability of public land and over 140 miles of non-motorized trails within 40 minutes of town.”

Brock Littles, PBTC President commented, “Oak Grove Trail is centrally located in town and can be accessed easily for those that may want to take a quick hike after work or over their lunch break. It’s also a good introductory trail for anyone that is a beginner or perhaps intimidated by a walk in the woods. The Poplar Bluff Middle School and the Boys and Girls Club are adjacent to the trail, so hopefully it will get some use by younger kids, too. I would like to say ‘Thank you’ to the Poplar Bluff Kiwanis Club and all volunteers who contributed to this project.”

Poplar Bluff Trails Coalition is a nonprofit organization based out of Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

The Coalition is an all-volunteer group that plans, promotes, builds and maintains trails in the greater Poplar Bluff area.

Its service area includes Butler, Carter, Wayne and Dunklin Counties.

