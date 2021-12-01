Near record highs possible tomorrow

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. The scattered showers and storms that moved across the area have moved out of the area and clear skies are moving in. For this evening we will see mild temperatures with readings falling through the 50s. Lows by morning will be in the lower 40s.

Thursday we could start off with a little patchy fog otherwise, it will be mostly sunny and very warm. Highs will range from the upper 60s northeast to the middle 70s southwest. The warm weather will continue into Friday with a few high clouds moving in. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 60s to around 70.

