Murray State receives prize to help entrepreneurs

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University’s Center for Economic and Entrepreneurial Development (CEED) has partnered to apply and be awarded a grant through the Small Business Administration’s inaugural Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Catalyst competition.

Murray State joined the Southern Illinois Research Park at Southern Illinois University Carbondale and the University of Tennessee at Martin Regional Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Center in applying for the $150,000 award.

As the lead applicant, the SIU Southern Illinois Research Park Corporation will split the award with Murray State and the University of Tennessee at Martin, each receiving $50,000 to develop a sustainable rural partnership network and a research and development ecosystem in the North Delta region.

“We are so excited about this partnership and the collaboration among the three regional university-based entrepreneurial centers to provide innovative opportunities for all entrepreneurs, particularly those from underserved populations, even in the most rural areas,” said Chris Wooldridge, director of Murray State’s CEED. “All three of these centers operate in rural areas with very similar challenges and opportunities for entrepreneurship and economic development.”

For purposes of this award, the partnership of the three centers will focus on the following:

Increasing awareness of SBIR opportunities

Connecting business and industry owners with university researchers

Enhancing the success of SBIR proposals submitted by underrepresented, rural small businesses

The project especially targets STEM technology and innovation and will work to bring awareness as well as networks, resources and support to rural entrepreneurs for commercialization through training, workshops and other assistance.

It will also work to connect entrepreneurs with university researchers, industry partners and government funding sources and expertise.

This collaborative partnership was generated through the recent establishment of the North Delta Economic Alliance.

This alliance of Delta Leadership Network partners in the northern area of the Delta Regional Authority footprint is working to establish regional sustainability in economic and academic growth.

The Murray State University Arthur J. Bauernfeind College of Business Center for Economic and Entrepreneurial Development assists business and industry through regional outreach in many areas including consulting, business plan development, market research and financial analysis.

The center can be reached at (270) 809-2495 or by emailing cwooldridge@murraystate.edu.

