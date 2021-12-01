Heartland Votes
Missouri remains observant in COVID-19 variant monitoring

By Miya Andrews
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:20 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced on Tuesday, November 30, that they are working closely with officials to stay advised of information that impacts the health and safety of Missourians.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services there are currently no variant cases that have been identified in Missouri or the U.S.

Health officials are closely monitoring laboratory and environmental test results to identify any circulating variant in communities and including Omicron.

In Missouri, Delta accounts for over 99 percent of the variants currently being circulated.

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said Missouri healthcare providers have been submitting specimens from eligible individuals to the Missouri State Public Health Laboratory as part of the state’s variant surveillance program.

The University of Missouri-Columbia, DHSS and the Department of Natural Resources are continuing longstanding efforts within the Coronavirus Sewershed Surveillance Project.

For 18 months, the sewershed surveillance project has been testing community wastewater facilities weekly to detect the presence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, to help inform disease mitigation efforts.

Sewershed researchers said the project can provide early detection of an upcoming COVID-19 outbreak or emerging novel viral variants.

The Omicron variant has not been detected in Missouri wastewater samples to date.

“If the Omicron variant emerges in Missouri, the public health community has the resources available to identify it through the state’s extensive partnerships and monitoring systems, as has been done with other emerging variants,” said Donald Kauerauf, DHSS Director. “Emerging COVID-19 variants can be highly unpredictable in the early stages, so the public needs to remain vigilant to prevent their risk of exposure. The most effective way to protect yourself or others from being impacted by COVID-19 variants is to get vaccinated or receive your booster dose when eligible.”

“Although we will learn more about the Omicron variant in the coming weeks, I encourage all Missourians to make it their personal responsibility to take control of the COVID-19 threat and follow public health recommendations for vaccinations,” said Kauerauf. “By getting vaccinated, we are doing our part to limit the impact of the current variants that are circulating in Missouri. There is no better time than today for individuals to get vaccinated, so you and your family can have a happy and healthy holiday season.”

