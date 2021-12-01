Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Man arrested in connection to multi-state ATV, vehicle theft ring

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - A Southaven man was arrested after investigators found over $200,000 worth of stolen ATVs and vehicles were found in an Olive Branch body shop Monday night.

Tremaine Foster, 37, is charged with nine counts of receiving stolen property.

The Olive Branch Police Department was contacted by the Graves County, Kentucky Sheriff’s Office regarding property stolen from its jurisdiction that was believed to be in Olive Branch.

According to the Olive Branch Police Department, detectives executed a search warrant at a property on Highway 178 and recovered stolen vehicles and ATVs from surrounding states, including Kentucky, Missouri, Louisiana, and Tennessee.

Foster was given a $225,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Samuel Perotti shot this antlered doe on his property in Monroe County, Mo.
16-point deer harvested in Mo. turns out to be doe
Police say a suspect stole items from a business and drove away from the scene. That’s when...
Suspect, store clerk arrested after reported robbery in Cape Girardeau
An investigation in Graves County, Ky. led to approximately $200,000 worth of stolen ATVs and...
Graves Co. investigation exposes large theft ring involving ATVs stolen from multiple states
The Stoddard County Major Case Squad is investigating a death in Dexter, Mo.
Death investigation underway in Dexter, Mo.
These FedEx packages were found dumped in an Alabama ravine.
FedEx driver questioned about hundreds of packages dumped in ravine; some recovered packages delivered

Latest News

Police say a suspect stole items from a business and drove away from the scene. That’s when...
Suspect, store clerk arrested after reported robbery in Cape Girardeau
An investigation in Graves County, Ky. led to approximately $200,000 worth of stolen ATVs and...
Graves Co. investigation exposes large theft ring involving ATVs stolen from multiple states
The bridge will be closed Wednesday, December 1 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Source: Kentucky...
U.S. 45 Ohio River Brookport Bridge to close this morning for maintenance
There are currently no variant cases that have been identified in Missouri or the U.S.
Missouri remains observant in COVID-19 variant monitoring