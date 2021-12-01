Heartland Votes
ISP investigating fatal crash in Jefferson Co.

(Gray)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Illinois State Police (ISP) are investigating a fatal crash this morning that left at least two people dead.

According to ISP, at 10:43 a.m., four vehicles were involved in a crash that occurred on Illinois Route 37 at Country Club Road in Jefferson County.

The vehicles were described as:

  • Vehicle 1 - 2015 White Hino Straight Truck
  • Vehicle 2 - 2013 Grey Hyundai Elantra
  • Vehicle 3 - 2017 Maroon Kia SUV
  • Vehicle 4 - 2018 Black Jeep Renegade

ISP preliminary investigation:

  • Vehicle 2 was traveling north on Illinois Route 37 near Country Club Road in West Frankfort, Jefferson County and slowed to turn left.
  • Vehicle 1 was traveling north at the same location behind vehicle 2.
  • Vehicles 3 and 4 were both traveling south at the same location.
  • The driver of Vehicle 1 failed to slow down and struck the rear of vehicle 2.
  • Vehicle 2 was forced into the path of vehicle 3 and vehicle 1 continued into the path of vehicle 4.
  • Both vehicle 1 and vehicle 4 drivers reported no injuries.
  • Vehicle 3 driver and passenger and an unidentified passenger in vehicle 2 were transported by ambulance to an area hospital with injuries.
  • Illinois Route 37 was closed in both directions for approximately 4 hours during the crash investigation.
  • Vehicle 1 driver was cited for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.

Both the driver and a passenger in vehicle 2 were pronounced deceased on scene (pending next of kin notification).

  • Driver: 37-year-old male from Carbondale, Il.
  • Passenger: Unidentified female

This crash is still under investigation by ISP.

