Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Group organizes student protest on SIU campus

They plan to rally students to gather in front of the Student Center and then march to the...
They plan to rally students to gather in front of the Student Center and then march to the chancellor’s lawn.(Rusty Bailey | Rusty Bailey, SIUC Media & Commu)
By Amber Ruch and Colin Baillie
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A group will protest gun violence affecting Southern Illinois University students on Wednesday afternoon, December 1.

The group SIUC Student Safety says it’s demanding the SIUC administration do more to ensure the safety of students.

This follows the recent shooting death of a student at a party.

They plan to rally students to gather in front of the Student Center and then march to the chancellor’s lawn.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Perotti shot this antlered doe on his property in Monroe County, Mo.
16-point deer harvested in Mo. turns out to be doe
Police say a suspect stole items from a business and drove away from the scene. That’s when...
Suspect, store clerk arrested after reported robbery in Cape Girardeau
These FedEx packages were found dumped in an Alabama ravine.
FedEx driver questioned about hundreds of packages dumped in ravine; some recovered packages delivered
An investigation in Graves County, Ky. led to approximately $200,000 worth of stolen ATVs and...
Graves Co. investigation exposes large theft ring involving ATVs stolen from multiple states
The vehicle went through the front window of the business, past the customer checkout area and...
Sikeston woman facing charges after vehicle crashed through pizza restaurant

Latest News

Staff at Elephant Rocks State Park will be available to direct visitors to the best and safest...
Elephant Rocks State Park hosts Geminids meteor shower viewing Dec. 11
The USGS reported a magnitude 2.6 earthquake near Blytheville on Wednesday morning, December 1.
M2.6 earthquake reported near Blytheville, Ark.
The vehicle went through the front window of the business, past the customer checkout area and...
Sikeston woman facing charges after vehicle crashed through pizza restaurant
Check out Christmas parades and holiday events in the Heartland.
Christmas parades, holiday events in the Heartland 2021