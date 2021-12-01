Group organizes student protest on SIU campus

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A group will protest gun violence affecting Southern Illinois University students on Wednesday afternoon, December 1.

The group SIUC Student Safety says it’s demanding the SIUC administration do more to ensure the safety of students.

This follows the recent shooting death of a student at a party.

They plan to rally students to gather in front of the Student Center and then march to the chancellor’s lawn.

