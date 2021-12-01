Gov. Beshear, First Lady to light state Christmas tree during Frankfort Christmas Parade

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear invite Kentuckians to watch the lighting of the state’s Christmas tree as part of the 73rd Annual Frankfort Christmas Parade.

The lighting will start at 6 p.m. EST this Saturday, Dec. 4, on the state Capitol grounds.

The them of the parade, Superhero Christmas, is to honor heroes like first responders, service members, local health leaders, doctors, nurses and more.

“Thanks to the miracle of COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots, we’re thrilled to invite Kentuckians to join us as we celebrate the Christmas season in person on the Capitol grounds,” said the Governor and First Lady. “This year’s celebration is also an opportunity to say thank you to all of our front-line heroes who have stepped up time and time again throughout the pandemic to care for others.”

The outdoor parade viewing area is located behind the Capitol building in Frankfort, and directly in front of the Capitol Annex at 702 Capitol Ave.

To view a map of the location with event details, click here.

Those wishing to take part in the festivities are encouraged to arrive by 5 p.m. this Saturday as Capitol Avenue will close to traffic at 5:30 p.m.

There will be three food trucks on site:

Community Que

Dueling Chopsticks

The Flying Waffle

In addition, other necessities such as restrooms, space heaters, picnic tables and more will be provided.

Those who attend are encouraged to wear an ugly Christmas sweater for a contest that will take place prior to the parade making its arrival on Capitol grounds.

Other activities will include a station for crafting Christmas ornaments, writing greeting cards to service members in the U.S. armed forces, holiday-themed games and more.

In partnership with parade organizers CapCity Communications, the main stage for the event will also be in the area between the Capitol and Capitol Annex buildings.

Those officially judging the more than 50 entrants for this year’s parade, as well as emcees, DJs and other designated event personnel will be onstage.

“CapCity Radio stations want to welcome everyone to the 73rd annual Frankfort Christmas Parade on Capitol Avenue,” said Christine Cartwright, general sales manager, CapCity Communications. “Superhero Christmas is the theme, to honor all of the heroes in Kentucky. Join Froggy, Passport and Pop, along with our title sponsor Commonwealth Credit Union, this Saturday.”

“We’re thrilled to once again serve as the presenting sponsor for this parade, marking three consecutive years of doing our part to help spread holiday joy in Frankfort,” said Karen Harbin, president and CEO of Commonwealth Credit Union. “Frankfort is our home, where our branches first opened, and we love being able to give back to the community that has given us so much.”

The parade will begin on High Street and will make its way up Capitol Avenue by police escort.

The floats and vehicles will wrap behind the Capitol, in front of the Annex, where the Governor, First Lady and Lieutenant Governor will greet guests.

Santa Claus will arrive on the final float of the parade, followed by the Governor providing a few remarks and lighting the state Christmas tree.

The event is expected to conclude between 8 and 8:30 p.m. EST. The parade will be livestreamed on the Frankfort Plant Board’s Facebook and YouTube page, and it will be aired live locally in Frankfort on Channel 10.

