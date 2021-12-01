Elephant Rocks State Park hosts Geminids meteor shower viewing Dec. 11

BELLEVIEW, Mo. (KFVS) - Staff members at Elephant Rocks State Park invite the public to an after-dark event to view the Geminids meteor shower on Saturday, December 11.

The event will be from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Park staff will be available to direct visitors to the best and safest areas to see the meteor shower.

Participants should dress for cold winter conditions, and bring portable chairs and warm blankets. Staff said it is often colder on the rocks than the average local temperature.

You should bring in only what can be carried out when leaving. Trash receptacles are provided at the parking lot.

Organizers ask that you be respectful of other visitors’ experiences and avoid excessive use of artificial lights and excessive noise during the event. No tents or other invasive camping equipment, such as propane heaters or lanterns, will be allowed. Absolutely no campfires will be allowed.

The Geminids meteor shower happens every year in December.

According to the Missouri State Parks release, it is dust from an asteroid, not a comet and was first reported in 1833 by a Mississippi riverboat captain.

Elephant Rocks State Park is located at 7406 Highway 21 in Belleview.

