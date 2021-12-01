Heartland Votes
Cloudy With Slight Chances Of Rain This AM

Clearing Skies This Afternoon!
What to do when the weather outside is frightful
What to do when the weather outside is frightful
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 3:14 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Happy Wednesday-First Day Of Meteorological Winter!

Temps will mainly be in the lower 40s across the Heartland with isolated light fog. Cloudy skies start off the morning with a scattered sprinkles and/or isolated shower possible through noon. There will be a gradual decrease in cloud cover heading into the afternoon hours making it mostly sunny. High temperatures will push into the low and mid 60s this afternoon. Winds can gusts at times between 15-20mph our of the south.

A mild evening ahead with temps in the low to mid 40s with mostly clear skies. A big warm-up is in store starting off December. Thursday and Friday, high temps will soar into the upper 60s. Some locations will be close to record highs on Thursday. Mostly sunny skies will make it an enjoyable way to end the week.

This weekend we will be seeing temperatures drop back into the 50s with better chances of rain especially on Sunday.

-Lisa

