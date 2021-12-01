Heartland Votes
Central Missouri lawmaker files legislation to repeal fuel tax increase

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - State Rep. Sara Walsh says she is leading an effort to repeal Missouri’s recent gas tax increase.

For the 2022 legislative session, she will sponsor legislation repealing the tax the legislature approved in the 2021 session.

“I was opposed to the fuel tax increase because it silenced the voice of the people on an issue where they should have been heard,” said Rep. Walsh. “The legislature moved forward with a plan that increases the tax burden on Missourians who can’t afford it, and I think it’s clear this increase never would have passed if the people had been allowed to vote.”

The tax pays for road and bridge improvements across the state. Rep. Walsh supported an amendment during the debate to place the fuel tax on a statewide ballot. The proposal raised the tax by 2.5 cents a year through 2025. The first hike happened in October.

“I know many of my colleagues agree with me that we need to right this wrong and remove this increased burden placed on Missouri families and businesses,” said Rep. Walsh. “It is never a good time to raise taxes on Missouri families or businesses. It is an outrage that Missourians are being asked to pay more at a time when the state has an $8 billion surplus.”

Walsh said her bill is meant to help the many Missourians who are struggling to make ends meet and cannot afford a tax increase. Missourians may apply for a refund on July 1, 2022, with proper receipts. The receipts must be kept for three years.

