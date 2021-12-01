Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Cape Girardeau Co. health center reports 98 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths as of Dec. 1

There have been 98 new positive COVID cases and three deaths reported out of Cape Girardeau...
There have been 98 new positive COVID cases and three deaths reported out of Cape Girardeau County on Wednesday, Dec. 1(Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 98 total new cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, December 1.

There have been three new deaths reported as well:

  • One in their 60′s
  • One in their 70′s
  • One in their 80′s

The health center also reported 80 newly resolved cases.

The seven-day positivity rate in the county is 8 percent.

12/01/2021 at 3PM: COVID-19 Update. 7-Day Positivity = 8.0%. We are reporting three deaths, individuals are in their 60'...

Posted by Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center on Wednesday, December 1, 2021

According to the Missouri COVID-19 Dashboard, a total of 81,790 doses of the vaccine have been administered in the county. That includes the total first, second and booster doses administered by all vaccine providers.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Perotti shot this antlered doe on his property in Monroe County, Mo.
16-point deer harvested in Mo. turns out to be doe
Police say a suspect stole items from a business and drove away from the scene. That’s when...
Suspect, store clerk arrested after reported robbery in Cape Girardeau
Ms. Spears was arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Felony Property Damage and...
Sikeston woman facing charges after vehicle crashed through pizza restaurant
These FedEx packages were found dumped in an Alabama ravine.
FedEx driver questioned about hundreds of packages dumped in ravine; some recovered packages delivered
An investigation in Graves County, Ky. led to approximately $200,000 worth of stolen ATVs and...
Graves Co. investigation exposes large theft ring involving ATVs stolen from multiple states

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
The Perry County Health Department reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, December 1.
Perry County, Ill. Health Dept. reports 12 new cases of COVID-19
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 82 new COVID-19 cases with two...
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 82 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths
The Egyptian Health Department reported 18 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday,...
Egyptian Health Dept. reports 18 new cases of COVID-19