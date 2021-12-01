Cape Girardeau Co. health center reports 98 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths as of Dec. 1

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 98 total new cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, December 1.

There have been three new deaths reported as well:

One in their 60′s

One in their 70′s

One in their 80′s

The health center also reported 80 newly resolved cases.

The seven-day positivity rate in the county is 8 percent.

According to the Missouri COVID-19 Dashboard, a total of 81,790 doses of the vaccine have been administered in the county. That includes the total first, second and booster doses administered by all vaccine providers.

