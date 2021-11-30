Waterfowl hunting season officially underway in Ill.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Hunting season is full swing for deer and now waterfowl in Illinois.

“Basically you know it’s just get your gear and show up and find you a place to hunt in the open area,” said Neil Vincent, visitor service manager at Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge.

That’s exactly what Waterfowl Hunters did this past weekend as the season kicked off.

At Crab Orchard Wildlife Refuge hunters will have plenty of space.

“We have about 23,000 acres that’s open for waterfowl hunting. Of course not all of it is waterfowl hunting habitat. But also we do have a couple of blinds in our campground that disabled hunters can reserve,” said Vincent.

Opening weekend was a bit slower than years past but they expect that to change.

“The numbers were down a little bit on opening day but we still had several people out. I don’t know any of the results, heard a lot of shooting in the area and of course we expect probably this season, this weekend to be a busy weekend also,” said Vincent.

At Burns Hunting Club, Owner Tom Burns said they had a solid start to the season.

“For us it was a little bit better than average I think, we had a good day Saturday,” said Burns.

Burns hopes for some cooler temps.

“Ducks just don’t move around, they’re not, the cold weather and all makes them burn more energy and they feed more when it’s cold. And when you have these types of days it makes it tough. They fly as well and they don’t fly as long into the day,” said Burns.

At the Refuge with lake levels down, Vincent wants to remind Hunters to be careful.

“The thing to be cautious about is the lake is a little down 4 feet so just take some caution when you’re going across the lake. Cause there are shallow areas that, that’s out there that you’re not used to running into,” said Vincent.

For bird watchers, Waterfowl hunting shouldn’t effect it.

We still have 20,000 acres of the refuge that closed to waterfowl hunting and usually that’s some of your better waterfowl viewing areas,” said Vincent.

Waterfowl hunters must attend a special drawing on the day they plan to hunt on Crab Orchard refuge.

Duck hunting season in Illinois officially ends January 25.

