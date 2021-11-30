UT Martin holds in-person fall commencement

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - The University of Tennessee at Martin announced on Monday, November 29, that they will be holding a fall commencement in three separate in-person ceremonies.

The commencement will be held on the Martin campus in the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center on Friday, December 10, at 6 p.m. and Saturday, December 11, at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

According to UT Martin tickets are required to enter the Elam Center and mask are not required but are encouraged to wear.

Doors will be open 45 minuets before each ceremony begins.

30 minutes after each ceremony ends guest will be asked to clear the Skyhawk Arena for cleaning.

UT Martin said Friday, ceremony will feature students receiving graduate degrees, Saturday program will feature graduates from the colleges of education and behavioral sciences and fine arts and Saturday ceremony will include graduates from the colleges of agriculture and applied sciences, business and global affairs and engineering and natural sciences.

UT Martin also said Dr. Keith Carver, UT Martin chancellor, will lead the commencement ceremonies and offer the commencement address and confer degrees.

The ceremonies will be broadcast live in Skyhawk Fieldhouse located adjacent to the Elam Center, which will allow up to 350 additional guests to view the commencements.

While tickets are required to enter the Elam Center, additional tickets will not be required to access Skyhawk Fieldhouse.

All three commencement ceremonies will be livestreamed on their Facebook and YouTube accounts.

Additional information is available by calling the Office of University Relations at 731-881-7615.

