U.S. 60 Main Street in Downtown Marion blocked for Christmas Parade

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced on Tuesday, November 30, that the City of Marion plans to close U.S. 60/Main Street in the downtown area for an annual Christmas Parade.

The downtown area will be blocked on Saturday, December 4, at 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

According to the KTC the parade will run along U.S. 60/ Main Street starting at the U.S. 641 intersection at Crittenden County which is northward along Main Street through the downtown area to First Street.

The Marion Police Department, Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department and rescue squad personnel will be providing traffic control during the parade.

Drivers are encouraged to drive via street side but there is no specific detour for commercial trucks.

