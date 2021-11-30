Heartland Votes
Advertisement

U.S. 60 Main Street in Downtown Marion blocked for Christmas Parade

U.S. 60/Main Street in the downtown area will be blocked on Saturday, December 4, at 5 p.m.
U.S. 60/Main Street in the downtown area will be blocked on Saturday, December 4, at 5 p.m.(Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced on Tuesday, November 30, that the City of Marion plans to close U.S. 60/Main Street in the downtown area for an annual Christmas Parade.

The downtown area will be blocked on Saturday, December 4, at 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

According to the KTC the parade will run along U.S. 60/ Main Street starting at the U.S. 641 intersection at Crittenden County which is northward along Main Street through the downtown area to First Street.

The Marion Police Department, Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department and rescue squad personnel will be providing traffic control during the parade.

Drivers are encouraged to drive via street side but there is no specific detour for commercial trucks.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Stoddard County Major Case Squad is investigating a death in Dexter, Mo.
Death investigation underway in Dexter, Mo.
A vaccine mandate cannot yet be enforced for healthcare workers in 10 states, a court ruled.
Biden vaccine rule for health workers blocked in 10 states
A 15-year-old Jackson, Missouri boy was seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 55 in Ste....
Teen seriously injured in crash on I-55
Samuel Perotti shot this antlered doe on his property in Monroe County, Mo.
16-point deer harvested in Mo. turns out to be doe
Josh Koonce pleaded guilty to murder in a 2018 deadly stabbing.
Stoddard Co. man pleads guilty in 2018 deadly stabbing

Latest News

An investigation in Graves County, Ky. led to approximately $200,000 worth of stolen ATVs and...
Graves Co. investigation exposes large theft ring involving ATVs stolen from multiple states
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Check out Christmas parades and holiday events in the Heartland.
Christmas parades, holiday events in the Heartland 2021