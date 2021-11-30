Telemedicine services available under HCBS waiver

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - StationMD announced on Monday, November 29, that telemedicine services are available through Missouri’s Health Assessment and Coordination services that are now eligible under all four Medicaid and Home Community Based Services Waivers.

According to StationMD they work with Department of Mental Health Division of Development Disabilities to protect and serve Missouri residents with disabilities.

They also work together to provide telemedicine services to any Missouri residents on Medicaid Waiver that wishes to have continuous access to a doctor when they need.

The service is now approved under the HCBS Waiver and also qualified to be added to a waiver receiver’s Individual Support Plan.

StationMD is a physician practice that uses telemedicine to deliver urgent/emergency clinical care and coordination care services specifically to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

StationMD can be used for urgent matters like fever and vomiting, a seizure, a rash, or a fall, but also for someone who has a medical question, needs a prescription refilled, or for behavioral and mental health issues.

“By making StationMD’s telemedicine service available under the HCBS Waiver, we are providing Missouri residents with disabilities more options to get the medical attention they need, when they need it most. It’s one more tool to ensure people with I/DD have all the best options to meet their needs,” said Jessica Bax, Director, Division of Developmental Disabilities.

Dr. Maulik Trivedi, MD, Chief Strategy Officer at StationMD said, “Telemedicine gives people with disabilities a safe and effective means of getting medical care without the burden or trauma of venturing out to the urgent care clinic or hospital ER. By making telemedicine more accessible to people with disabilities, it eliminates barriers that stand in the way of people having the best possible health outcomes.”

To add StationMD’s telemedicine service to an ISP, Waiver recipients and/or their caregivers should contact their Support Coordinator.

HCBS Waiver recipients can allot up to $360 per year for this service, which provides unlimited access to a doctor who specializes in treating people with I/DD.

