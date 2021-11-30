Heartland Votes
Robbery in Cape Town Plaza

Clerk and suspect both arrested at the Cape Girardeau Police Station.
By Miya Andrews
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Sergeant Joey Hann reported on Tuesday, November 30, that a male suspect stolen a item from a local business.

According to Sergeant Hann officers were called to 2100 block of William Street at 12:30 p.m. about shots being fired.

When officers arrived to the scene they learned that the clerk had attempted to detain the suspect.

Sergeant Hann said as the suspect was driving off from the scene the employee of the business had fired three shots at the suspect vehicle.

After the suspect fled with the stolen property.

Cape Girardeau Police Officers located the vehicle and the driver immediately on Good Hope Street.

The officers arrested the suspect for robbery and the employee for unlawful use of a weapon while firing a hand gun at a moving vehicle in a busy parking lot.

Both suspects are currently being held at the Cape Girardeau Police Station with formal charges pending.

