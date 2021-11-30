Heartland Votes
Perry County, Ill. Health Dept. reports 7 new cases of COVID-19

The Perry County Health Department reported seven new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, November...
The Perry County Health Department reported seven new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, November 30.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) -The Perry County Health Department reported seven new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, November 30.

A summary of the newly reported cases includes:

  • 0-12 years - 0
  • 13-17 years -0
  • 18-64 years - 5
  • 65 and up - 2

A summary of the total cases for the county includes:

  • Active cases - 57
  • Released from isolation - 4,605
  • Deaths - 75

The health department will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, December 1.

The clinics are by appointment or walk-in. Kids under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

The health department will have Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available.

