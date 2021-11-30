Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Our warming trend continues

By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Increasing clouds expected through the afternoon and evening hours. There is a small chance for a few light showers over the next 24 hours, but most areas will stay dry. Temperatures will stay well above average for the next several days. With the clouds around tonight, most areas will only drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Decreasing clouds expected through the day on Wednesday. Sunshine will return from northwest to southeast. Temperatures on Thursday and Friday will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s for most of the area. Highs drop back into the 50s with slight rain chances over the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Stoddard County Major Case Squad is investigating a death in Dexter, Mo.
Death investigation underway in Dexter, Mo.
A vaccine mandate cannot yet be enforced for healthcare workers in 10 states, a court ruled.
Biden vaccine rule for health workers blocked in 10 states
A 15-year-old Jackson, Missouri boy was seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 55 in Ste....
Teen seriously injured in crash on I-55
Samuel Perotti shot this antlered doe on his property in Monroe County, Mo.
16-point deer harvested in Mo. turns out to be doe
Josh Koonce pleaded guilty to murder in a 2018 deadly stabbing.
Stoddard Co. man pleads guilty in 2018 deadly stabbing

Latest News

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 11/30.
First Alert noon forecast on 11/30
Your First Alert forecast at noon on 11/30.
First Alert morning forecast on 11/30
Several trees still have their fall foliage at Lookout Point in Alto Pass, Ill.
Increasing Clouds and Mild Today
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Warmer weather for the Heartland this week