Our warming trend continues

Increasing clouds expected through the afternoon and evening hours. There is a small chance for a few light showers over the next 24 hours, but most areas will stay dry. Temperatures will stay well above average for the next several days. With the clouds around tonight, most areas will only drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Decreasing clouds expected through the day on Wednesday. Sunshine will return from northwest to southeast. Temperatures on Thursday and Friday will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s for most of the area. Highs drop back into the 50s with slight rain chances over the weekend.

