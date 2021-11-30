Life Hack - Storing sauces in plastic containers

(KFVS) - If you’ve ever stored red sauce in a plastic container, you know the cleanup isn’t the easiest.

It seems the red sauce just clings to the side of the container.

Here’s a hack before you put those leftovers into your plastic containers.

To prevent that hard clean up, use some cooking spray before you add your leftovers.

Make sure to spray down all the sides of the container and then put your leftovers in the container.

This will make for a much easier cleanup.

