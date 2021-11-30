Holiday light recycling in Jackson County, Ill.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - You can recycle your unwanted holiday string lights, working or non-working, through the Jackson County electronics recycling program.

The program is now year-round at Southern Recycling Center, 300 West Chestnut St. in Carbondale.

In addition to the permanent location, drop-off locations will be available for holiday light recycling now through January 7, 2022.

According to a news release from the Jackson County Health Department, you can look for collection bins at the following locations:

Jackson County Health Department (inside front and back buildings), 415 Health Department Rd. in Murphysboro - Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

City of Murphysboro Administrative Building, 1101 Walnut St. in Murphysboro - Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Carbondale Public Library, 405 West Main St. in Carbondale - Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The type of lights accepted include: mini-lights, C7 and C9 bulbs, rope lights, LED lights and extension cords of any length.

Items not accepted include: household light bulbs, compact fluorescent lamps, floodlights or fluorescent tubes.

Residents are asked to remove any tinsel, garland or other decorative items from the light sets before they are dropped off.

According to the news release, the lights are shipped to a registered recycling facility where components are broken down for recycling into various new products.

When buying new lights, they suggest considering buying LED lights because they say they are 85 percent more efficient than traditional bulbs and last longer.

