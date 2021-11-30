Graves Co. investigation exposes large theft ring involving ATVs stolen from multiple states

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An investigation in western Kentucky exposed a large theft ring involving ATVs stolen from multiple states.

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, it started with a stolen ATV side-by-side and led to approximately $200,000 worth of stolen ATVs and vehicles being seized in Mississippi.

At around 9 a.m. on Monday, November 29, a resident of State Route 994 between Boaz and the McCracken County and Graves County line reported to the sheriff’s office that a 2021 Polaris General side-by-side UTV had been stolen from their home overnight.

Deputies say the ATV was valued at more than $20,000.

While reviewing surveillance video, investigators learned that two people pushed the ATV out of the yard and into a field. They then came back and pulled the victim’s 18-foot utility trailer by hand to the road and hooked it up to the suspect’s truck. The ATV was then loaded onto the victim’s trailer.

Deputies learned one of the pieces of stolen equipment was equipped with an electronic tracking device.

According to the sheriff’s office, at around noon on Monday, based on GPS data, they learned the stolen items were at a large group of buildings in the Olive Branch, Mississippi area, which is about 3 hours south of Mayfield.

Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden and Detective Snapper Seaton went to Olive Branch, Miss. and requested the assistance of the Olive Branch Police Department.

Officers got a search warrant for the buildings, most of which were connected but were separate businesses consisting of automotive repair and body shops.

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the trailer reported stolen from the home on Ky. State Route 994 was found outside and behind the businesses.

Inside one of the locked businesses, detectives found approximately nine large ATVs, each valued in excess of $20,000, including the stolen Polaris from Graves County.

According to the sheriff’s office, all of the ATVs were found to have been stolen from the states of Missouri, Tennessee, Mississippi and Kentucky.

Two vehicles were also found that had been reported stolen from the Memphis, Tenn. area.

Initially, 20-25 people were detained by police in connection to the investigation.

One man was arrested on scene by Mississippi authorities on numerous counts of receiving stolen property.

The stolen ATV and trailer was returned to the owner in Graves County.

The investigation is ongoing by multiple law enforcement agencies in Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee and Mississippi.

