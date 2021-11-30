Heartland Votes
Giving Tuesday for non-profits in the community

By Breanna Harris
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Tuesday, November 30, is known as Giving Tuesday, which is a way for the community to help non-profits in the area.

Those nonprofit organizations use the day to raise awareness and money to help meet the needs of community members.

The Safehouse for southeast Missouri is one group in the Heartland that uses local donations to shelter victims of domestic violence.

Last year the Safehouse raised one thousand dollars during this one day campaign.

The executive director said they would like to see the number of donations grow as more people become aware of Giving Tuesday.

”I think it’s exciting to see how the movement of giving Tuesday has grown over the past few years. I think awareness of it as a national day of giving is growing and I think here in our community as well people see it as an opportunity to give back during the holiday season and I think especially online were seeing more givers and were seeing younger givers which is exciting to engage them in the generosity of the holiday season,” said Jessica Hill, executive director of Safehouse for southeast Missouri.

The Safehouse of southeast Missouri will start accepting donations Tuesday morning.

Safehouse in Cape is just one of many non-profits in the area taking part in the campaign.

The community is encouraged to reach out to other groups to find out how they can help.

