Heartland Votes
First Alert: Cloudy, mild this morning

Beautiful view on Black River near Williamsville.
Beautiful view on Black River near Williamsville.(Murray Hammond/cNews)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:37 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(KFVS) - You’ll start off Tuesday with clear skies and temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Southerly winds will assist in keeping more mild temps this morning and in the afternoon.

Lisa Michaels says highs will reach the mid-50s north to low 60s south. Clouds will continue to gradually increase through the day becoming partly cloudy to mostly cloudy by the afternoon.

The clouds remain present over the Heartland tonight as a weak system approaches.

There is a very small chance of a few isolated sprinkles/shower late tonight into Wednesday. Most areas will remain dry with temperatures in the lower 40s and a few isolated upper 30s near Mount Vernon, Ill.

It will be unseasonably warm this week with peak high temps reaching the upper 60s by Thursday and Friday.

Mornings will be in the 40s as well. However, cooler air will arrive back by the end of the weekend.

