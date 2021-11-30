Heartland Votes
A few sprinkles possible early tomorrow. Sunny and warmer tomorrow afternoon.

By Grant Dade
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. The clouds have moved in across much of the Heartland and these clouds will hang around for the night. There is a chance a few sprinkles could occur overnight, especially in our northern counties. Temperatures will remain above average overnight with lows by morning in the middle 30s far north to the lower 40s south.

Wednesday will start off cloudy with a few sprinkles possible. We will see clearing skies during the afternoon with warmer temperatures. Highs will range from the upper 50s far north to the upper 60s far southwest.

The warm weather will remain with us through the end of the week. In fact, a few record highs could be in danger of falling as we see highs reaching the upper 60s and lower 70s Thursday and upper 60s to near 70 on Friday.

