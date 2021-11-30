Heartland Votes
Carbondale man arrested in connection with shots fired investigation

Matthew Hamilton was arrested in connection with a shots fired investigation in Carbondale, Ill.
Matthew Hamilton was arrested in connection with a shots fired investigation in Carbondale, Ill.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection with a shots fired investigation earlier in November.

Matthew A. Hamilton, 29, of Carbondale, was arrested for aggravated discharge of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and aggravated discharge of a weapon.

According to Carbondale police, they responded to the area of the 400 block of East Chestnut Street around 12:05 a.m. on November 16 for a report of shots fired.

Investigators identified Hamilton as one of the suspects involved in the incident.

Hamilton was found and arrested on Nov. 29.

He was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.

