Heartland Votes
Advertisement

The Cape Girardeau Jaycees preparing to deliver more toys to family this holiday season

The organization is collecting and delivering toys again this year.
The organization is collecting and delivering toys again this year.(BreannaHarris/kfvs)
By Breanna Harris
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Jaycees are ready to spread Christmas joy to families in need this holiday season.

The organization is collecting and delivering toys again this year.

“Christmas is all about the kids,” said Darlene Mccubin.

Darlene Mccubin organizes the toys for tots program and her group is teaming up with the Cape Jaycees to provide toys for families in need.

“Last year’s response was overwhelming with donations, monetary and toys this year I’m seeing the same response I think people are just feeling blessed and willing to give and help those who just need a little help this time of year,” said Mccubin

Jaycee’s President Jared Snell said his group plans to deliver toys to more than 350 children in Cape Girardeau.

“Getting toys to kids that couldn’t necessarily have that opportunity and that chance and families that couldn’t afford whatever reason it is to provide that for their kids its something that we can do and its just to see their faces every year that’s the main thing and hope that everybody has a happy and healthy holidays that we can help provide some little part of that,” said Snell.

Mccubin said what her goal is for this year.

“To make sure there’s no children in our 4 counties with a unmet need for presents at Christmas,” said Mccubin.

The Cape Jaycees will deliver the toys to families in the area on Tuesday, December 21.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Stoddard County Major Case Squad is investigating a death in Dexter, Mo.
Death investigation underway in Dexter, Mo.
A vaccine mandate cannot yet be enforced for healthcare workers in 10 states, a court ruled.
Biden vaccine rule for health workers blocked in 10 states
Samuel Perotti shot this antlered doe on his property in Monroe County, Mo.
16-point deer harvested in Mo. turns out to be doe
A 15-year-old Jackson, Missouri boy was seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 55 in Ste....
Teen seriously injured in crash on I-55
Josh Koonce pleaded guilty to murder in a 2018 deadly stabbing.
Stoddard Co. man pleads guilty in 2018 deadly stabbing

Latest News

Clerk and suspect both arrested at the Cape Girardeau Police Station.
Robbery in Cape Town Plaza
Samuel Perotti shot this antlered doe on his property in Monroe County, Mo.
16-point deer harvested in Mo. turns out to be doe
The Stoddard County Major Case Squad is investigating a death in Dexter, Mo.
Death investigation underway in Dexter, Mo.
The Egyptian Health Department reported 16 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, November...
Egyptian Health Dept. reports 16 new cases of COVID-19
Waterfowl season is officially underway in Illinois
Waterfowl hunting season officially underway in Ill.