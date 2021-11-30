The Cape Girardeau Jaycees preparing to deliver more toys to family this holiday season

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Jaycees are ready to spread Christmas joy to families in need this holiday season.

The organization is collecting and delivering toys again this year.

“Christmas is all about the kids,” said Darlene Mccubin.

Darlene Mccubin organizes the toys for tots program and her group is teaming up with the Cape Jaycees to provide toys for families in need.

“Last year’s response was overwhelming with donations, monetary and toys this year I’m seeing the same response I think people are just feeling blessed and willing to give and help those who just need a little help this time of year,” said Mccubin

Jaycee’s President Jared Snell said his group plans to deliver toys to more than 350 children in Cape Girardeau.

“Getting toys to kids that couldn’t necessarily have that opportunity and that chance and families that couldn’t afford whatever reason it is to provide that for their kids its something that we can do and its just to see their faces every year that’s the main thing and hope that everybody has a happy and healthy holidays that we can help provide some little part of that,” said Snell.

Mccubin said what her goal is for this year.

“To make sure there’s no children in our 4 counties with a unmet need for presents at Christmas,” said Mccubin.

The Cape Jaycees will deliver the toys to families in the area on Tuesday, December 21.

