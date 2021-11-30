13 deer harvested in Cape Girardeau urban deer hunt

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The City of Cape Girardeau says 13 deer have been killed in the past four weeks of the five week hunt of the urban deer hunt.

According to the City of Cape Girardeau hunters will be limited to Monday, Nov 1. through Sunday, Dec. 5.

Hunters can only use bow and arrows to harvest a deer due to firearms not allowed.

Hunting is limited to those selected through the state lottery system.

Hunting within the city limits will only be permitted in five managed hunting areas which include Twin Trees, Cape Rock, Fountain Park and Delaware Park.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.