Western Ky. fugitive arrested in New York

The Calloway County Sheriff's Office said it learned early Monday morning that a man later...
The Calloway County Sheriff's Office said it learned early Monday morning that a man later identified as Brock Mardis was caught in New York. Mardis was wanted on numerous charges in Kentucky.(Calloway County Sheriff's Office/Facebook page)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky fugitive was caught and arrested in New York after a three-year investigation.

According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, November 29, they were made aware of a man in East Syracuse, New York believed to be Brock Mardis.

With the help of the U.S. Marshal Service’s Fugitive Task Force and the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, they said that man was found early on Monday morning.

He was positively identified as Mardis and was arrested.

Mardis is currently awaiting extradition back to Kentucky to face multiple dangerous and violent felony charges in multiple counties.

Beginning in August 2018, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office has been looking for Mardis for numerous offenses.

They said he has active arrest warrants for first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse and more.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page from Sheriff Nicky Knight, the three-year investigation involved multiple agencies.

Knight said they added a Most Wanted section on the department’s website and that it was helpful in getting the public’s assistance.

UPDATE: CAPTURED During this fugitive investigation, law enforcement was made aware of a male in East Syracuse, New...

Posted by Calloway County, KY Sheriff's Office on Monday, November 29, 2021

