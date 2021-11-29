Western Ky. fugitive arrested in New York

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky fugitive was caught and arrested in New York after a three-year investigation.

According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, November 29, they were made aware of a man in East Syracuse, New York believed to be Brock Mardis.

With the help of the U.S. Marshal Service’s Fugitive Task Force and the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, they said that man was found early on Monday morning.

He was positively identified as Mardis and was arrested.

Mardis is currently awaiting extradition back to Kentucky to face multiple dangerous and violent felony charges in multiple counties.

Beginning in August 2018, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office has been looking for Mardis for numerous offenses.

They said he has active arrest warrants for first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse and more.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page from Sheriff Nicky Knight, the three-year investigation involved multiple agencies.

Knight said they added a Most Wanted section on the department’s website and that it was helpful in getting the public’s assistance.

