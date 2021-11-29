Heartland Votes
Warmer weather for the Heartland this week

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Grant Dade
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Afternoon Heartland. Winds will be turning out of the south this evening and this will keep temperatures from falling fast even with clear skies. Readings will fall into the middle 40s during the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 30s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with mild temperatures. Highs will range from the lower 50s far north to the lower 60s south. As we head towards the end of the work week high temperatures will really warm up. Highs on Thursday and Friday will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s.

