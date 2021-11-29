Teen seriously injured in crash on I-55

Heartland Votes
A 15-year-old Jackson, Missouri boy was seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 55 in Ste. Genevieve County on Sunday afternoon.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. (KFVS) - A 15-year-old Jackson, Missouri boy was seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 55 in Ste. Genevieve County on Sunday afternoon, November 28.

The crash happened at approximately 1:21 p.m. in the northbound lane of I-55, just north of Route Z.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the teen was driving a 2007 Nissan Sentra when the car went off the right side of the roadway.

The teen overcorrected and the car flipped.

MSHP said the teen was thrown from the vehicle.

He was flown to a St. Louis children’s hospital with serious injuries.

MSHP said the teen was not wearing a seat belt.

The car was totaled and towed from the scene.

Multiple troopers responded to the crash.

