Stoddard Co. man pleads guilty in 2018 deadly stabbing

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man pleaded guilty to murder charges in a 2018 deadly stabbing.

On June 28, 2018, Josh Koonce was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action for the stabbing death of Jimmy Casey at this home in Dexter.

Koonce was charged after fleeing to Colorado soon after the incident.

According to Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver, his case was scheduled for jury trial on November 29 and was to last the entire week.

“We are pleased with the result of the case, given the fact that we made no concessions with regard to the charges or the sentencing range to obtain the plea of guilt,” Oliver said in a news release. “Results like this only come from strong cases that are put together right from a team of experienced investigators and prosecutors. We had overwhelming evidence of the Defendant’s guilt and a solid basis to get all of those facts into evidence for the jury to consider. A great deal of work went into bringing this week-long case to trial. Our office would like to thank the Stoddard County Major Case Squad and specifically Dexter Police Department Chief Hank Trout and Detective Cory Mills for their extensive work with our office to prepare the case and evidence for trial. We also greatly appreciate the efforts of the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office, the Missouri State Highway Patrol- DDCC, and each individual member of the Major Case Squad.”

Koonce is scheduled to be sentenced on February 1, 2022 before Hon. Joe Z. Satterfield in Bloomfield at 1 p.m.

He faces the full range of punishment, according to Oliver. For the murder charge, he faces no less than 10 years and up to a sentence of life imprisonment. For the armed criminal action charge, he faces three to 15 years of imprisonment, which is statutorily required to be served consecutive to the murder charge.

