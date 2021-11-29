Heartland Votes
Small businesses benefit from Cyber Monday sales

By Mike Mohundro
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s Cyber Monday and with that, a lot of giant retail stores are benefitting from online sales.

Also, some small businesses in the Heartland are getting into the action as well.

One small business in Jackson, Mo. said they are seeing a higher volume of online customers on Cyber Monday than lately and maintain a good relationship with those customers.

“We text back and forth, they email us, sometimes they’ll message us on Facebook if they have questions,” Summers Lane Boutique Co-owner Heather Summers said. “I would say we are stronger in the store, stronger brick-and-mortar as far as foot traffic, as far as that goes, but we do have a good online presence as well.”

Summers said they enjoy building that bond with their customers, even when it’s online.

“I think they like that personal touch and we love that,” Summers said. “That’s part of what we love about our store is just building those relationships with customers.”

Summers, along with other stores said they had a successful Small Business Saturday weekend with walk-in traffic as well.

