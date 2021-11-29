Perry County, Ill. Health Dept. reports 29 new cases of COVID-19
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, November 29.
A summary of the newly reported cases includes:
- 0-12 years - 3
- 13-17 years - 2
- 18-64 years - 18
- 65 and up - 6
A summary of the total cases for the county includes:
- Active cases - 66
- Released from isolation - 4,589
- Deaths - 75
The health department will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Monday, November 29 and Wednesday, December 1.
The clinics are by appointment or walk-in. Kids under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
The health department will have Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.