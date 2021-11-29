Perry County, Ill. Health Dept. reports 29 new cases of COVID-19

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, November 29.

A summary of the newly reported cases includes:

0-12 years - 3

13-17 years - 2

18-64 years - 18

65 and up - 6

A summary of the total cases for the county includes:

Active cases - 66

Released from isolation - 4,589

Deaths - 75

The health department will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Monday, November 29 and Wednesday, December 1.

The clinics are by appointment or walk-in. Kids under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

The health department will have Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.