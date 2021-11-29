Parade of Lights returns to downtown Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crowds made their way downtown Cape Girardeau to start of the Christmas season with the Parade of Lights.

The theme for this year’s parade was “Ringing in the holiday with Old Town Cape.” Folks did just that with their loudest Christmas cheer.

“I’m so excited,” Myriah Miller said.

“It’s a positive feeling,” Casey Hinkebein said.

“Bringing back that kind of magical Christmas Time spirit,” Sarah Ressel said.

Families lined the streets of Downtown Cape Girardeau for the 29th Parade of lights. Those in attendance said they were excited to see the staple event return.

“I think the biggest importance is just nostalgia. Watching the kids and everyone getting excited. Even the adults,” Ressel said.

Miller shared she watched the parade of lights since she was a child. She’s glad to watch her family do the same.

“This is the first year that my niece and nephew get to come, so it’s nice to come back and have them experience it,” Miller said.

For first timers like, Abraham Sosa, he said his family didn’t get to participate in many Christmas events last year. He’s glad to experience this moment with his kid.

“It could be a lot worse, it could be a lot better. Obviously, it could be 100 percent normal, but I think we’re getting back and trying to make it as normal as possible. It’s what I want my son to be able to see,” Sosa said.

“It’s a good way to celebrate the community, get together and celebrate what we have and what we’re thankful for,” Hinkebein said.

