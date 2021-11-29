Mo. State Highway Patrol reports 9 deaths statewide over Thanksgiving holiday

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported nine traffic deaths statewide over the Thanksgiving holiday.

The counting period is from 6 p.m. to Wednesday, November 24 through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28.

There were no boating crashes or drownings.

Troopers reported the following preliminary traffic statistics for 2021:

Crashes - 457

Injuries - 114

Deaths - 9

DWI - 125

Drug arrests - 72

According to MSHP, three of the deaths occurred in the Troop C, Weldon Spring area; three deaths in the Troop A, Lee’s Summit area; and one death each in the Troop E, Poplar Bluff area; Troop G, Willow Springs; and Troop H, St. Joseph areas.

In the Heartland, Rita Overstreet, 55, of Doniphan, died on Friday, November 26 when troopers say she drove into the path of another vehicle on U.S. Highway 67 at County Road 323. her passenger and the driver and passenger in the other vehicle were serious injured in the crash.

During the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday counting period, troopers investigated 307 traffic crashes, which included 10 fatalities and 86 injuries.

Statewide, 12 people died and 379 people were injured in 1,166 traffic crashes over the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday.

Troopers arrested 99 people for driving while intoxicated during the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday counting period.

