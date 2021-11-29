Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Mo. State Highway Patrol reports 9 deaths statewide over Thanksgiving holiday

The counting period is from 6 p.m. to Wednesday, November 24 through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Nov....
The counting period is from 6 p.m. to Wednesday, November 24 through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported nine traffic deaths statewide over the Thanksgiving holiday.

The counting period is from 6 p.m. to Wednesday, November 24 through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28.

There were no boating crashes or drownings.

Troopers reported the following preliminary traffic statistics for 2021:

  • Crashes - 457
  • Injuries - 114
  • Deaths - 9
  • DWI - 125
  • Drug arrests - 72

According to MSHP, three of the deaths occurred in the Troop C, Weldon Spring area; three deaths in the Troop A, Lee’s Summit area; and one death each in the Troop E, Poplar Bluff area; Troop G, Willow Springs; and Troop H, St. Joseph areas.

In the Heartland, Rita Overstreet, 55, of Doniphan, died on Friday, November 26 when troopers say she drove into the path of another vehicle on U.S. Highway 67 at County Road 323. her passenger and the driver and passenger in the other vehicle were serious injured in the crash.

During the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday counting period, troopers investigated 307 traffic crashes, which included 10 fatalities and 86 injuries.

Statewide, 12 people died and 379 people were injured in 1,166 traffic crashes over the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday.

Troopers arrested 99 people for driving while intoxicated during the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday counting period.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators in Indiana are searching for 2-year-old Emma Sweet. She and her father were...
Indiana officials have recovered the body of missing 2-year-old
A 15-year-old Jackson, Missouri boy was seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 55 in Ste....
Teen seriously injured in crash on I-55
Four females were involved in a crash on Friday, November 26.
Crash in Butler Co. leaves 3 injured, 1 dead
On Friday, November 26, a weak earthquake recorded near Williamsville, Mo.
M2.1 earthquake near Williamsville, Mo.
The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
Searching for Summer Wells: Rescue group says reward sits at $58,000

Latest News

The Dream Factory won for Best Lighting.
Winners of 29th Annual Parade of Lights announced
Pictured is 12-year-old Addison Gibbs, who harvested this buck Nov. 28 in Howard County.
Mo. Dept. of Conservation: young hunters harvest nearly 4K deer during late youth season
Josh Koonce pleaded guilty to murder in a 2018 deadly stabbing.
Stoddard Co. man pleads guilty in 2018 deadly stabbing
Check out Christmas parades and holiday events in the Heartland.
Christmas parades, holiday events in the Heartland 2021