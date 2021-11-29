Mo. man accused of breaking into Carbondale home, injuring juvenile

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Missouri man is accused of breaking into a Carbondale home and injuring a juvenile.

Zayivion D. Lewis, 20, of Mexico, Mo., was arrested for home invasion.

According to police, they responded to the 1900 block of South Illinois Avenue around 11:11 a.m. on November 27 for a report of a battery.

Officers said Lewis forced his way into the home and “battered” a juvenile.

They later found and arrested Lewis. After talking to the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office, police said Lewis was released on a recognizance bond.

According to police, the juvenile received a minor injury as a result of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.

