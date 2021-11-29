Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Mo. Gaming Commission to discuss Caruthersville casino licensing, expansion

Century Casino in Caruthersville previously announced it would be expanding with the purchase...
Century Casino in Caruthersville previously announced it would be expanding with the purchase of a hotel and new developments.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Gaming Commission to discuss new Caruthersville casino’s new facility at its next meeting.

The commission’s meeting agenda for December 1 includes considering a relicensure for Century Casino and considering a petition for preliminary approval of new facility construction.

Century Casino in Caruthersville previously announced it would be expanding with the purchase of a hotel and new developments.

City leaders are hopeful this will draw more people into town.

“When they come, they don’t have a place to stay here,” said Caruthersville Mayor Sue Grantham.

The casino announced it acquired property near it, including the purchase of a two-story hotel and four free-standing houses.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators in Indiana are searching for 2-year-old Emma Sweet. She and her father were...
Indiana officials have recovered the body of missing 2-year-old
A vaccine mandate cannot yet be enforced for healthcare workers in 10 states, a court ruled.
Biden vaccine rule for health workers blocked in 10 states
A 15-year-old Jackson, Missouri boy was seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 55 in Ste....
Teen seriously injured in crash on I-55
Four females were involved in a crash on Friday, November 26.
Crash in Butler Co. leaves 3 injured, 1 dead
On Friday, November 26, a weak earthquake recorded near Williamsville, Mo.
M2.1 earthquake near Williamsville, Mo.

Latest News

Check out Christmas parades and holiday events in the Heartland.
Christmas parades, holiday events in the Heartland 2021
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 on...
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 46 new cases of COVID-19
The counting period is from 6 p.m. to Wednesday, November 24 through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Nov....
Mo. State Highway Patrol reports 9 deaths statewide over Thanksgiving holiday
The Dream Factory won for Best Lighting.
Winners of 29th Annual Parade of Lights announced