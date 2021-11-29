Mo. Gaming Commission to discuss Caruthersville casino licensing, expansion

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Gaming Commission to discuss new Caruthersville casino’s new facility at its next meeting.

The commission’s meeting agenda for December 1 includes considering a relicensure for Century Casino and considering a petition for preliminary approval of new facility construction.

Century Casino in Caruthersville previously announced it would be expanding with the purchase of a hotel and new developments.

City leaders are hopeful this will draw more people into town.

“When they come, they don’t have a place to stay here,” said Caruthersville Mayor Sue Grantham.

The casino announced it acquired property near it, including the purchase of a two-story hotel and four free-standing houses.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.