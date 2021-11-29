Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Mo. Dept. of Conservation: young hunters harvest nearly 4K deer during late youth season

Pictured is 12-year-old Addison Gibbs, who harvested this buck Nov. 28 in Howard County.
Pictured is 12-year-old Addison Gibbs, who harvested this buck Nov. 28 in Howard County.(Missouri Department of Conservation)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation reports young hunters harvested 3,477 deer during the state’s late youth portion of the 2021 deer hunting season.

That’s according to the department’s preliminary data.

The youth portion included hunters ages 6-15.

Of the 3,477 deer harvested, 1,470 were antlered bucks, 383 were button bucks and 1,624 were does.

According to the MDC, the harvest total for the 2020 late youth portion was 3,967 with 1,467 being antlered bucks, 524 button bucks and 1,976 does.

“After a breezy and cold Thanksgiving Day, we had some pleasant conditions for our young hunters to be in the woods during the three-day late youth portion,” said MDC Cervid Program Supervisor Jason Isabelle. “This year’s harvest total was the second-highest on record and nearly 20-percent above the five-year average.”

Archery deer season runs through January 15, 2022. The antlerless portion of firearms deer season runs Dec. 4-12 followed by the alternative methods portion Dec. 25 through Jan. 4, 2022.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators in Indiana are searching for 2-year-old Emma Sweet. She and her father were...
Indiana officials have recovered the body of missing 2-year-old
A 15-year-old Jackson, Missouri boy was seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 55 in Ste....
Teen seriously injured in crash on I-55
Four females were involved in a crash on Friday, November 26.
Crash in Butler Co. leaves 3 injured, 1 dead
On Friday, November 26, a weak earthquake recorded near Williamsville, Mo.
M2.1 earthquake near Williamsville, Mo.
The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
Searching for Summer Wells: Rescue group says reward sits at $58,000

Latest News

Josh Koonce pleaded guilty to murder in a 2018 deadly stabbing.
Stoddard Co. man pleads guilty in 2018 deadly stabbing
Check out Christmas parades and holiday events in the Heartland.
Christmas parades, holiday events in the Heartland 2021
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
A 15-year-old Jackson, Missouri boy was seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 55 in Ste....
Teen seriously injured in crash on I-55