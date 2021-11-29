Mo. Dept. of Conservation: young hunters harvest nearly 4K deer during late youth season

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation reports young hunters harvested 3,477 deer during the state’s late youth portion of the 2021 deer hunting season.

That’s according to the department’s preliminary data.

The youth portion included hunters ages 6-15.

Of the 3,477 deer harvested, 1,470 were antlered bucks, 383 were button bucks and 1,624 were does.

According to the MDC, the harvest total for the 2020 late youth portion was 3,967 with 1,467 being antlered bucks, 524 button bucks and 1,976 does.

“After a breezy and cold Thanksgiving Day, we had some pleasant conditions for our young hunters to be in the woods during the three-day late youth portion,” said MDC Cervid Program Supervisor Jason Isabelle. “This year’s harvest total was the second-highest on record and nearly 20-percent above the five-year average.”

Archery deer season runs through January 15, 2022. The antlerless portion of firearms deer season runs Dec. 4-12 followed by the alternative methods portion Dec. 25 through Jan. 4, 2022.

