Man accused of passing counterfeit money in Paducah, Arizona

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of passing or trying to pass counterfeit money in Paducah and Arizona.

Jesse J. Bowman, 43, of San Francisco, Calif., was arrested on Sunday evening, November 28 thanks to officers and loss prevention employees. He was charged with first-degree forgery and four counts of first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

According to Paducah police, an officer was dispatched to the southside Walmart on Sunday afternoon for a man who had passed fake money.

During his investigation, the officer determined the same suspect had passed counterfeit money Saturday at Walmart on the west end, and at a local pharmacy.

Police said a few hours later, loss prevention employees at the Hinkleville Road Walmart called police to report that the suspect who passed the bills on Saturday was back in the store.

Officers went to the store and found the man, identified as Bowman, in a car in the parking lot. They said they found counterfeit $10 and $20 bills on him.

During an interview, police said Bowman told them he didn’t know the money was fake. However, while being interviewed, they learned he was suspected of passing counterfeit money at a Walmart in Avondale, Ariz., as well.

Bowman was arrested and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Officers got a search warrant for his motel room and said they found counterfeit money, a printer with counterfeit money still on it, a paper cutter and other items, including several pre-paid debit cards.

