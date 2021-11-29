Illinois Secretary of State enforcing handicap parking laws

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - If you’re doing your Christmas shopping in stores, authorities in Illinois have a warning: do not use handicapped parking spots if you don’t have a disability.

Law enforcement is on the lookout for impatient shoppers looking for easy parking, and it could cost you.

“If you don’t belong there, don’t park there.” Said Beth Kaufman, spokesperson for Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White.

That’s the Secretary of State’s motto for those drivers wanting to park in handicap spaces.

This is the 14th year officers with the Illinois Secretary of State have conducted these enforcement days.

“And that’s really for those people who do have a disability and to make those spaces available for them so that when they need to go to the mall, when they need to go take care of their shopping that they have that access,” said Kaufman.

This Black Friday, officers were out in force at malls and shopping centers across the state.

“There were 39 tickets issued. So, people were taking those spots, but they were also getting dinged for those spots,” said Kaufman.

Marion police are also monitoring shopping areas around the city.

“We pay attention to our retail stores regularly, but this time of year we pay extra close attention, so we are in these areas, in these parking lots and we are watching and we’re paying attention,” Said Marion Police Chief David Fitts.

Fitts said if you notice a motorist misusing these spaces to let them know.

“If somebody is having a problem finding a space, or they know that is being abused please call us, we will come,” he said.

Fitts wants to remind those out and about doing some holiday shopping.

“Just know that the retail areas, especially here in Marion and Carbondale, they’re going to be busy, parking lots are going to be full, so please use your common sense, drive safely watch out for the other people and the people that need these spaces please give them a break and let them have them,” he said.

Handicap parking violations can also carry hefty fines.

“You will face up to $350 fine. However, if you’re using someone else’s placard and parking in that spot, that can be up to a 6-month driver’s license suspension as well as a $600 fine,” Kaufman said.

If you are wanting to report a vehicle that is not supposed to be parked in a handicap space, you can do that at this link.

