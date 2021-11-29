Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Illinois enforces parking for disabled people during holidays

The Illinois Secretary of State’s office has begun stepped-up enforcement during the holiday...
The Illinois Secretary of State’s office has begun stepped-up enforcement during the holiday season of parking spaces reserved for people with disabilities.(Source: KFVS)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois Secretary of State’s office has begun stepped-up enforcement during the holiday season of parking spaces reserved for people with disabilities.

Secretary of State police conducted sting operations at shopping malls in Schaumburg, Springfield and Fairview Heights on Friday and will aggressively enforce the law statewide in the coming weeks.

Disabled parking is available to those who have received an official placard from Secretary of State Jesse White’s office.

Misuse could result in a driver’s license suspension of six months and a $600 fine.

Repeat offenders face heftier penalties.

Fraudulently using the placard of a dead person could mean a $2,500 fine and a year’s license suspension.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators in Indiana are searching for 2-year-old Emma Sweet. She and her father were...
Indiana officials have recovered the body of missing 2-year-old
Four females were involved in a crash on Friday, November 26.
Crash in Butler Co. leaves 3 injured, 1 dead
On Friday, November 26, a weak earthquake recorded near Williamsville, Mo.
M2.1 earthquake near Williamsville, Mo.
Kevin Strickland, 62, managed a smile while talking to the media after his release from prison,...
Donations pour in for Missouri man freed after 43 years
Many countries have slapped travel restrictions on various southern African countries over the...
Japan bans entry of foreign visitors as omicron spreads

Latest News

Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area is offering permits for free cedar Christmas...
Land Between the Lakes offers free Christmas trees
A 15-year-old Jackson, Missouri boy was seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 55 in Ste....
Teen seriously injured in crash on I-55
Jackson, Mo. teen seriously injured in crash
Jackson, Mo. teen seriously injured in crash
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland