Gov. Parson’s trade mission to Greece, Israel postponed

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson’s international trade mission to Israel and Greece was postponed due to recent travel restrictions.

According to a release from the governor’s office, efforts to reschedule the trade mission are underway.

“We are postponing our trade mission because we want to respect the travel policies and practices enacted by the host countries,” Governor Parson said in the release. “While we are disappointed that we have to postpone, delaying our trade mission is necessary and the best course of action to ensure the health and safety of our state leaders, private partners, and staff who were planning to join us. We look forward to traveling to Israel and Greece soon.”

The governor will participate in the Capitol Christmas Tree ceremony outside the Governor’s Office on Wednesday, December 1, and will host freshman and sophomore Missouri State Representatives for a reception at the Governor’s Mansion.

On Friday, Dec. 3, Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe and Second Lady Claudia Kehoe will light the Governor’s Mansion Christmas Tree for the opening night of candlelight tours.

