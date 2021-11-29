Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Gov. Parson’s trade mission to Greece, Israel postponed

According to a release from the Missouri governor’s office, efforts to reschedule the trade...
According to a release from the Missouri governor’s office, efforts to reschedule the trade mission are underway.(Source: Governor Mike Parson's Administration)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson’s international trade mission to Israel and Greece was postponed due to recent travel restrictions.

According to a release from the governor’s office, efforts to reschedule the trade mission are underway.

“We are postponing our trade mission because we want to respect the travel policies and practices enacted by the host countries,” Governor Parson said in the release. “While we are disappointed that we have to postpone, delaying our trade mission is necessary and the best course of action to ensure the health and safety of our state leaders, private partners, and staff who were planning to join us. We look forward to traveling to Israel and Greece soon.”

The governor will participate in the Capitol Christmas Tree ceremony outside the Governor’s Office on Wednesday, December 1, and will host freshman and sophomore Missouri State Representatives for a reception at the Governor’s Mansion.

On Friday, Dec. 3, Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe and Second Lady Claudia Kehoe will light the Governor’s Mansion Christmas Tree for the opening night of candlelight tours.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators in Indiana are searching for 2-year-old Emma Sweet. She and her father were...
Indiana officials have recovered the body of missing 2-year-old
A vaccine mandate cannot yet be enforced for healthcare workers in 10 states, a court ruled.
Biden vaccine rule for health workers blocked in 10 states
A 15-year-old Jackson, Missouri boy was seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 55 in Ste....
Teen seriously injured in crash on I-55
Four females were involved in a crash on Friday, November 26.
Crash in Butler Co. leaves 3 injured, 1 dead
On Friday, November 26, a weak earthquake recorded near Williamsville, Mo.
M2.1 earthquake near Williamsville, Mo.

Latest News

Check out Christmas parades and holiday events in the Heartland.
Christmas parades, holiday events in the Heartland 2021
Century Casino in Caruthersville previously announced it would be expanding with the purchase...
Mo. Gaming Commission to discuss Caruthersville casino licensing, expansion
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 on...
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 46 new cases of COVID-19
The counting period is from 6 p.m. to Wednesday, November 24 through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Nov....
Mo. State Highway Patrol reports 9 deaths statewide over Thanksgiving holiday