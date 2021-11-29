Heartland Votes
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 46 new cases of COVID-19

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, November 29.(WBAY Staff)
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, November 29.(WBAY Staff)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, November 29.

A summary of cases in the region includes:

Williamson County

  • New cases - 38
  • Total cases - 12,854
  • Total deaths - 174

Franklin County

  • New cases - 8
  • Total cases - 7,820
  • Total deaths - 111

