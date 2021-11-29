Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 46 new cases of COVID-19
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, November 29.
A summary of cases in the region includes:
Williamson County
- New cases - 38
- Total cases - 12,854
- Total deaths - 174
Franklin County
- New cases - 8
- Total cases - 7,820
- Total deaths - 111
