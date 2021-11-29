Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 46 new cases of COVID-19

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, November 29.

A summary of cases in the region includes:

Williamson County

New cases - 38

Total cases - 12,854

Total deaths - 174

Franklin County

New cases - 8

Total cases - 7,820

Total deaths - 111

