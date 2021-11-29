First Alert: Chilly Monday ahead of warming trend

(KFVS) - It’s a chilly and frosty start to the work-week, but the rest of the week is looking warmer and dry.

Skies will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 50s, but some locations could hold on to the upper 40s.

Winds will also be light, but chilly out of the southwest.

Tuesday will be warmer with highs at or near 60.

As the week progresses, afternoon highs will be slightly warmer each day and overnight lows won’t be as cold.

Highs on Thursday could reach 70 with lows in the upper 40s, which is above average for this time of year.

Rain chances could arrive on Saturday into Sunday.

