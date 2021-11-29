Heartland Votes
Duck-billed dinosaur may be one of many at Missouri site

Last month, a crane hoisted a 2,500-pound chunk of remains from the latest find. The fossils...
Last month, a crane hoisted a 2,500-pound chunk of remains from the latest find. The fossils will go to Chicago's Field Museum for further research.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SOUTHEAST Mo. (AP) - Finding the fossils of a large duck-billed dinosaur in southern Missouri is exciting enough, but a paleontologist who helped lead the dig believes there are many more in the same area.

The latest fossils are a specimen of Parrosaurus missouriensis, first discovered at the site in Bollinger County nearly 80 years ago but not confirmed as a new species until the latest dig.

Experts believe the plant-eating dinosaurs grew to around 35 feet in length.

Last month, a crane hoisted a 2,500-pound chunk of remains from the latest find. The fossils will go to Chicago’s Field Museum for further research.

