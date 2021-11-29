Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Church completely rebuilds after Gatlinburg Wildfires

Roaring Fork Baptist Church’s congregation was able to rebuild church in two years.
By Jared Austin
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Five years after wildfires spread across Gatlinburg, Roaring Fork Baptist Church has rebuilt its facility and is holding church services.

“Around 7 p.m. [in 2016], the wildfires raged through Gatlinburg and they took the church,” Senior pastor at Roaring Fork Baptist Church, Dr. Kim McCrosky said. “We survived the fires.”

On Sunday, the congregation celebrated after rebuilding quicker than expected.

“Everybody who saw the building before was very sad that we lost the old building,” Roaring Fork youth pastor Casey Miles said. “There’s no way that we would’ve ever thought that we’d be where we are today.”

Miles has been a youth pastor at Roaring Fork for just over five years. He was at the church for about a month when the church burned down. It was expected to take four to five years to rebuild the church, but it only took two years with the help of the group Building for Christ out of Alabama.

“It blows our imagination to be blessed by God with the things we have,” Miles said.

The congregation was working to ensure flames never claim the building again. One precaution is firescaping. This includes using stone flower beds and keeping leaves out of the parking lot as best as possible.

Most of the congregation stayed together for the past five years. They even got together to pray for each other and the church just 12 hours after the fire burned the building down.

“Here we are worship God, praising God and I am just so grateful for what God has done for us,” Dr. McCrosky said.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday, November 26, a weak earthquake recorded near Williamsville, Mo.
M2.1 earthquake near Williamsville, Mo.
Four females were involved in a crash on Friday, November 26.
Crash in Butler Co. leaves 3 injured, 1 dead
Heartland Football Friday playoffs Nov. 26-27.
Heartland Football Friday playoffs Nov. 26-27
Thomas Drake Kemper, 20 years old, of Marion, KY, was lodged on felony charges of...
Suspect in rifle scope theft arrested by McCracken Co. deputies
Candy Cane Lane Drive made its debut in West Frankfort. However this year the display was put...
Candy Cane Lane returns with community help

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Crowds made their way to downtown Cape Girardeau to start off the Christmas season with the...
Parade of Lights returns to downtown Cape Girardeau
The Altenburg Heritage Center's Christmas tree display is open.
Christmas tree display at Altenburg Heritage Center
The Parade of Lights returns to downtown Cape Girardeau, Mo.
The Parade of Lights returns to Cape Girardeau
A vendor and craft fair was held in Elkville, Illinois.
Vendor, craft fair in Elkville, Ill.