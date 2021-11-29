Heartland Votes
Big warming trend expected this week

By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:13 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Mainly sunny to partly cloudy skies expected for your Monday. After a frosty start this morning, the sunshine will help warm most of the Heartland into the lower to mid 50s. A big warming trend will start on Tuesday and continue through Friday. In fact, lows will stay above freezing for the next several days. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid/upper 50s to lower 60s. As we push into the end of the week, temperatures will warm into the 70s in some areas. Rain chances look very limited through the week, but we are watching some chances by the weekend.

