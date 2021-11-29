Audit of Wayne Co. finds several concerns with Co. government operations

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - State Auditor Nicole Galloway gave an audit of Wayne County on Monday, November 29, and described several concerns with the county government operations and also gave a rating of “fair”.

“Government officials are responsible for safeguarding taxpayer dollars. In Wayne County, our audit found several instances where safeguards were not in place, putting those resources at risk,” Auditor Galloway said. “I urge Wayne County officials to implement the recommendations of the audit to better protect those resources.”

According to State Auditor Galloway many of the findings identified were in the County Collector’s office, which is handles tax collections.

One finding was the Collector did not prepare and file an annual settlement for two years in year 2020 and 2021 which is required by the state law.

The Collector’s accounts could not be verified by the County Commission due to the annual settlements not being filed.

The audit also found accounting duties in the Collector’s office were not adequately separated.

The weakness in the office procedures included monthly bank reconciliations were not prepared adequality or timely, accurate book balances were not maintained for all bank accounts, a monthly list of liabilities for the office’s bank accounts were not prepared and reconciled to book balances, proper controls and procedures for making refunds were not established and distributions to political subdivisions are not always timely in accordance with state law.

The audit also said she found the County Clerk does not maintain an account book or other records summarizing property tax charges, transactions and changes and did not prepare or verify the accuracy of the current or delinquent tax books.

In addition, the audit reported the offices of the Sheriff and Prosecuting Attorney need to improve accounting controls and procedures.

A copy of the Wayne County audit can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.