10 Salukis named to Mo. Valley Football Conference All-Conference teams

(KFVS) - The Missouri Valley Football Conference announced its All-Conference teams and specialty award winners on Monday, November 29.

Ten Southern Illinois players were selected for league honors in voting among coaches, media and sports information directors.

They include:

ZeVeyon Furcron (guard) - First-Team All-Conference pick

Qua Brown (safety) - First-Team pick

Javon Williams, Jr. (running back) - Second-Team All-Conference pick

Landon Lenoir (wide receiver) - Second-Team

Anthony Knighton (defensive end) - Second-Team

Bryce Notree (linebacker) - Second-Team

Avante Cox (wide receiver) - Honorable Mention All-Conference

Nic Baker (quarterback) - Honorable Mention

PJ Jules (cornerback) - Honorable Mention

David Miller (starting cornerback) - All-Newcomer team selection

You can see a full list of those on the All-Conference Teams below.

