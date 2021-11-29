Heartland Votes
Advertisement

10 Salukis named to Mo. Valley Football Conference All-Conference teams

Ten Salukis earned Missouri Valley Football Conference honors.
Ten Salukis earned Missouri Valley Football Conference honors.(Southern Illinois University Carbondale)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - The Missouri Valley Football Conference announced its All-Conference teams and specialty award winners on Monday, November 29.

Ten Southern Illinois players were selected for league honors in voting among coaches, media and sports information directors.

They include:

  • ZeVeyon Furcron (guard) - First-Team All-Conference pick
  • Qua Brown (safety) - First-Team pick
  • Javon Williams, Jr. (running back) - Second-Team All-Conference pick
  • Landon Lenoir (wide receiver) - Second-Team
  • Anthony Knighton (defensive end) - Second-Team
  • Bryce Notree (linebacker) - Second-Team
  • Avante Cox (wide receiver) - Honorable Mention All-Conference
  • Nic Baker (quarterback) - Honorable Mention
  • PJ Jules (cornerback) - Honorable Mention
  • David Miller (starting cornerback) - All-Newcomer team selection

You can see a full list of those on the All-Conference Teams below.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators in Indiana are searching for 2-year-old Emma Sweet. She and her father were...
Indiana officials have recovered the body of missing 2-year-old
A vaccine mandate cannot yet be enforced for healthcare workers in 10 states, a court ruled.
Biden vaccine rule for health workers blocked in 10 states
A 15-year-old Jackson, Missouri boy was seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 55 in Ste....
Teen seriously injured in crash on I-55
Four females were involved in a crash on Friday, November 26.
Crash in Butler Co. leaves 3 injured, 1 dead
On Friday, November 26, a weak earthquake recorded near Williamsville, Mo.
M2.1 earthquake near Williamsville, Mo.

Latest News

Watch Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 11/28.
Heartland Sports 10pm on 11/28
Watch Heartland Sports on 11/28 at 5 p.m.
Heartland Sports 11/28 at 5 p.m.
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 11/27.
Heartland Sports 10pm on 11/27
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 11/26
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 11/26