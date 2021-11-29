10 Salukis named to Mo. Valley Football Conference All-Conference teams
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(KFVS) - The Missouri Valley Football Conference announced its All-Conference teams and specialty award winners on Monday, November 29.
Ten Southern Illinois players were selected for league honors in voting among coaches, media and sports information directors.
They include:
- ZeVeyon Furcron (guard) - First-Team All-Conference pick
- Qua Brown (safety) - First-Team pick
- Javon Williams, Jr. (running back) - Second-Team All-Conference pick
- Landon Lenoir (wide receiver) - Second-Team
- Anthony Knighton (defensive end) - Second-Team
- Bryce Notree (linebacker) - Second-Team
- Avante Cox (wide receiver) - Honorable Mention All-Conference
- Nic Baker (quarterback) - Honorable Mention
- PJ Jules (cornerback) - Honorable Mention
- David Miller (starting cornerback) - All-Newcomer team selection
